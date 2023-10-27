Crane Advisory LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $237,720,000 after buying an additional 663,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

