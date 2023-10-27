CTS (NYSE:CTS) PT Lowered to $39.00

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CTS traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 51,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.72. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CTS by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

