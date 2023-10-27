DA Davidson Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $157.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $10.04 on Friday, hitting $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,216,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,755,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,208,288 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 412,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $3,609,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 43.9% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,004,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $127,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

