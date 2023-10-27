DA Davidson Cuts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $44.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. 117,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,164 shares of company stock valued at $202,573. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.