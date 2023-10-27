DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $7.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00132323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00038457 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020840 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015894 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

