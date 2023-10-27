Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.54 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average of $395.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

