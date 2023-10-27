Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.65 billion and approximately $456.76 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00197136 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011787 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,587,996,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
