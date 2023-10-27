DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.79% of DT Midstream worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,962. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

