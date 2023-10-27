Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 12,885 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.73% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.25%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

