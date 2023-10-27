Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $45,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after buying an additional 1,627,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,364,000 after acquiring an additional 621,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 201,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

