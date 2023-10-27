Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $80,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

AIRC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,810. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

