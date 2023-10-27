Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 124,907 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 124,907 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Mplx worth $66,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mplx by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The company had a trading volume of 626,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

