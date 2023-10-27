Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 58,010 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.40% of WEC Energy Group worth $111,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WEC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

