Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 746,899 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.88% of NiSource worth $99,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

