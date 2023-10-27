Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $130.85 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.76% of CMS Energy worth $130,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 465,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

