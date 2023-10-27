Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWN traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

