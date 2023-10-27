Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 20,530 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,216,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NWN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,504. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

