Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 242,776 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,776 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Eversource Energy worth $91,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

ES stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.24. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

