Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 422 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $138,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

LNG traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.56. 194,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,758. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.48.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

