Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 50,500 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Douglas Emmett worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.7 %

DEI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 454,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.31%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.