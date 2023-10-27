Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,457,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

