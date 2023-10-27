Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,300 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Welltower worth $155,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,492. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 361.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $86.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

