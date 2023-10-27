Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.34% of Entergy worth $70,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.