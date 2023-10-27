First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.59. 16,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 21,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $175.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

