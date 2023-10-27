First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 259,197 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 72,087 shares.The stock last traded at $85.24 and had previously closed at $86.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

