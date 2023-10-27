FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $227,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.36. 17,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.07.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

