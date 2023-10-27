Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 619,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,238,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLNC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

