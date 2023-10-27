Garrison Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.