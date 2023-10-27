Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gentherm

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 153,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock worth $352,321. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.