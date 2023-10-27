Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $126.54

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $126.54 and last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 495255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

