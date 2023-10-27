Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 2.4 %

GMGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 20,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,977. Golden Matrix Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.