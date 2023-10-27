Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the September 30th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 2.4 %
GMGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. 20,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,977. Golden Matrix Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.
Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.
Golden Matrix Group Company Profile
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
