Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.52 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.94. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

