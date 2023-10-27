HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06), reports. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.80-18.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.80-$18.50 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $226.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $207.24 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

