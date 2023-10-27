Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.86. The company had a trading volume of 926,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

