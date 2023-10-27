Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 34.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Humana by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Humana by 25.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.94. 164,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,488. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.54 and its 200 day moving average is $487.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

