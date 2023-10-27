Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $565.80. The stock had a trading volume of 464,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $568.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.61. The company has a market capitalization of $537.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

