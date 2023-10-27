InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Down 7%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 8,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.93% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

