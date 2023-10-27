Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 738,221 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 11.1% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

