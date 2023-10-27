Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6-$15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.36 billion.

Intel Stock Up 9.2 %

INTC stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 64,020,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,135,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.94.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

