International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.