Internet Computer 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.28 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00010366 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $26.28 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00031531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,317,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,435,464 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.