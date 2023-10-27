iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 748.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 193,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

