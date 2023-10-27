iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.19

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 3418812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

