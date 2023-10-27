iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.71

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.71 and last traded at $94.78, with a volume of 61389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.