iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 201,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

