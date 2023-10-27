iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $174,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.61. 739,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,695. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.