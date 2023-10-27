J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:JILL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,565. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 835.50%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JILL. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

