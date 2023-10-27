Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,781,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of LEA traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

