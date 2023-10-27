Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share.
LAD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,069. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 77.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2,113.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
