Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Acquires A$249,560.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Formica purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.24 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,560.00 ($157,949.37).

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Magellan Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.69. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

